The brief of evidence has been partially served in the case against a man charged over the murder of Kempsey man David Vale, a court has been told.
Conrad Peter Lardner, 48, has been accused of murdering 39-year-old David Vale in Kempsey just before midnight on March 1, 2023.
Emergency services were called to a South Kempsey premises and while paramedics treated Mr Vale, he died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Weigand to investigate his death.
Lardner was arrested on May 17 at a home in Airds where a number of items relevant to the investigation were also seized by police.
The case was mentioned briefly in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Greg Grogin on Wednesday, June 21.
Lardner was excused from appearing and was instead represented by his lawyer Alexander Miller, who appeared via audio visual link.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) sought an adjournment for a brief status mention for four weeks.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on July 19.
The case against a woman accused of being an accessory after the fact will also return to Kempsey Local Court on July 19.
Leearna Nicole Davis, 31, was arrested in West Kempsey on Wednesday, May 17.
She is charged with harbouring, maintaining and assisting Lardner.
