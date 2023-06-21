The Macleay Argus
Court

Partial brief served in case against Kempsey man accused of murdering David Vale

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 4:00am
A 48-year-old man has faced court charged with the murder of a man at South Kempsey. Picture supplied by NSW Police
A 48-year-old man has faced court charged with the murder of a man at South Kempsey. Picture supplied by NSW Police

The brief of evidence has been partially served in the case against a man charged over the murder of Kempsey man David Vale, a court has been told.

