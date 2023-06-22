Kempsey Shire fire services are carrying out multiple hazard reduction burns to mitigate the risk of a predicted intense bushfire season.
They are encouraging land owners to follow suit.
NSW Rural Fire Services (NSW RFS), NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fire and Rescue NSW have joined forces to undertake the backlog of controlled burns.
Residents may have noticed more smoke in the air than usual due to a number of controlled fires, which will continue in the coming months.
"Between the RFS and NPWS, we have been conducting a number of hazard reduction burns across both Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas," Kempsey Fire Station district officer Jamie Laws said.
Kempsey's NSW Fire and Rescue crew performed a six hectare burn around Spooners Avenue near Collombatti on Wednesday, June 21.
Another burn was scheduled at Macleay Valley Way in Barrganyatti on Thursday, June 22.
"The weather conditions are right at the moment to allow us to undertake those burns," Mr Laws said.
"The temperatures aren't too high [and] the winds aren't too high".
Other considerations when planning a burn are the terrain and topography of the area, the residential impact of the burn, and the levels of moisture in the air.
"We also look at the Pacific Highway. The last thing we want to do is put smoke across the highway,' Mr Laws said.
High levels of rainfall over the past three years has made hazard reduction burns difficult to execute.
"We do have backlog of hazard reduction burns that we are undertaking," Mr Laws said.
"Our hazard reduction season may hopefully extend into the warmer months [but] typically we try and get them done in winter and spring as the weather conditions allow."
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a long-range forecast for drier and warmer conditions across much of Australia for winter.
"We're not expecting a really big fire season like 2019 but we are expecting a reasonable fire season this coming summer," Mr Laws said.
Land and property owners are being encouraged to take advantage of current conditions and begin their own preparation.
"We are encouraging landowners to burn this time of the year, whether that's removing sticks and leaves from around their property and disposing of them through pile burning," Mr Laws said.
"Ensuring that they have their gutters cleaned, they have a bush fire survival plan, the regular in-house and surrounding maintenance because we all know that embers are the likely cause to start a house fire during a bush fire."
Property owners who want to conduct large acre burning can contact Kempsey Fire Station for further information.
In the midst of controlled burning there has been an increase of suspicious fires of "undetermined cause" in the Kempsey area.
The fires are mainly bush and grass fires that have started with no apparent reason.
"Those fires are of suspicious nature, so we are deploying fire investigators to determine the cause of those fires," Mr Laws said.
"We encourage any members of the public who have witnessed anyone lighting fires to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
For more information: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications and download the 'Hazards Near Me' app.
