Macleay Valley hazard reduction burns to prepare for fire season

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 4:00am
Fire hazard reduction in Kempsey LGA in preparation for an 'above average' fire season. Picture supplied NSW RFS Lower North Coast team
Fire hazard reduction in Kempsey LGA in preparation for an 'above average' fire season. Picture supplied NSW RFS Lower North Coast team

Kempsey Shire fire services are carrying out multiple hazard reduction burns to mitigate the risk of a predicted intense bushfire season.

