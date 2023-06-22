Car-jacking, break and enters in this week's police wrap | June 23

Police have been responding to a number of incidents involving stolen cars and break and enters this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Mardi Borg caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending June 23.
A Kempsey man has faced court after being charged following the assault of a woman and attempted car-jacking.
About 9pm on Sunday, June 18, a 23-year-old woman was seated in her vehicle that was parked on Polwood Street, West Kempsey, when she was approached by two men not known to her.
It will be alleged the men assaulted the woman before pulling her from the vehicle, taking her phone and occupying the vehicle themselves before attempting to start it.
A passing witness provided aid to the woman before the two men smashed two of the vehicle's windows and ran from the scene.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called a short time later.
The Mid North Coast police District subsequently launched an investigation under Strike Force Trow.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Greenhill about 8pm on Monday, June 19 in relation to the assault.
The 22-year-old man was charged with stealing, robbery in company and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, June 20, where bail was formally refused.
He will next appear in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are continuing their investigations after a woman died when her car collided with a road works grader on Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek.
Emergency services responded to reports around 3.30pm on Thursday (June 15) that a car had collided with a road works grader just five kilometres north of the intersection at Hickey's Creek Road.
The 44-year-old female driver was able to removed from the car however went into cardiac arrest at the scene.
Six people made up members from the Macleay Valley SES, the local Rural Fire Service and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District rotated performing CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.
She was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
A 22-year-old female who was a passenger in the car and the 35-year-old male operator of the grader were not uninjured.
The operator was taken to Kempsey District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene that was examined by specialist officers who seized both the tractor and car to conduct further investigations.
No arrests have been made so far as the investigation continues. Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are investigating an alleged break and enter that occurred in Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey, between 9pm on June 19 and 8am on June 20.
Police say a person attempted to gain entry through the back door on the ground floor by cutting a hole in the fire screen.
Police were notified of the disturbance by the neighbours; however, police say the neighbours didn't see them leaving with any property. No arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
About 3.40pm on June 15 police arrested a teenager at an address in Reginald Ward in relation to break and enters offences and motor vehicle thefts.
Police gave chase after the 16-year-old attempted to flee the address during the arrest. As a result, the person was apprehended by a police dog.
The teenager was taken to Kempsey District Hospital for a hand injury after the police dog latched onto their arm during the arrest.
Three more teenagers were arrested at the same address as part of a wider investigation in relation to stolen motor vehicles as well as break and enters and the ramming of police vehicles.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old man following an affray on the first evening of the Kempsey Show on Tuesday, April 18.
Police say a domestic related assault occurred near the dodgem cars. The 15-year-old was charged with affray in relation to the incident.
Police say further arrests may be made as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police were called to a school in Kempsey on June 15 after a student brought two kitchen knives to the school.
Police say the student carried two kitchen knives in his backpack from 8am until 3pm.
Police say the student was suspended from school, but no arrests were made.
The student will be dealt with under the young offenders act.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.