A Kempsey man has faced court after being charged following the assault of a woman and attempted car-jacking.
About 9pm on Sunday, June 18 2023, a 23-year-old woman was seated in her vehicle that was parked on Polwood Street, West Kempsey, when she was approached by two men not known to her.
It will be alleged the men assaulted the woman before pulling her from the vehicle, taking her phone and occupying the vehicle themselves before attempting to start it.
A passing witness provided aid to the woman before the two men smashed two of the vehicle's windows and ran from the scene.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called a short time later.
The Mid North Coast police District subsequently launched an investigation under Strike Force Trow.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Greenhill about 8pm on Monday, June 19 in relation to the assault.
A search warrant was executed at the home, where police allegedly located a number of items including four tyres and rims from a Hyundai Santa Fe.
Police will allege the tyres and rims were stolen from a vehicle parked on Polwood Street on Saturday, June 17.
The 22-year-old man was charged with stealing, robbery in company and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, June 20, where bail was formally refused.
He will next appear in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
