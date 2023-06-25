The Macleay Argus
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Roger "Fergo" Ferguson

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
June 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Meet Crescent Head's "Fergo". Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Roger "Fergo" Ferguson is a self-proclaimed 'village idiot', known for communicating in 'little sayings' and reckons there's a Britannica encyclopedia amount of things he's done in his life.

