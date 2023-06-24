The movers and shakers of the Macleay Valley business community dressed to the nines for the 2023 Business Awards.
The sold out gala dinner got underway on June 25, with over two hundred guests attending the event at South West Rocks Country Club to celebrate Kempsey Shire businesses.
Macleay Valley Business Chamber received close to one hundred submissions for 2023 across Local Awards and those aligned to the Business NSW Awards.
46 businesses submitted 98 nominations with 2,500 people casting their voted. Winners were named by an independent party and through public votes.
The Macleay Argus team attended the event and live-blogged the awards.
Excellence in Health, Beauty & Wellbeing
Highly Commended: Gill Family Dental
WINNER: L'idole Collaboration
Excellence in Innovation
WINNER: CUC Macleay Valley
Outstanding Start-up
WINNER: Gill Family Dental
Excellence in Professional Service - 20 or less employees
Highly commended: Regional Finance Solutions
WINNER: Coastal Wealth Directions
Outstanding Employee
WINNER: Angela Jamieson, Danae Cantwell Dance School
Excellence in Sustainability
WINNER: Mirror Mirror Hair Lounge
Excellence in Agriculture
WINNER: Costa Honey
Outstanding Community Organisation
WINNER: Macleay Landcare Network Inc.
Excellence in Trades & Industry
Highly Commended: Patterson Glass Works
WINNER: Bucket Brewery
Outstanding Business Leader
WINNER: Lisa Reed, Key Employment
Outstanding Young Business Leader
WINNER: Timothy Squires, Key Employment
Excellence in Professional Service - 21 or more employees
Highly Commended: Macleay Valley Support Services
WINNER: Macleay Valley Options Ltd.
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
WINNER: Key Employment
Excellence in MICRO Business
WINNER: Coastal Wealth Directions
Excellence in Retail Service
Highly Commended (1): Ironstone & Co
Highly Commended (2): Sweet Blossom Floral Design
WINNER: Team Spirit Sports
Excellence in Small Business
WINNER: Danae Cantwell School of Dance
Excellence in Tourism, Accommodation and Hospitality
Highly Commended: Costa Rica Motel
WINNER: Malt & Honey
Outstanding Visitor Experience
WINNER: Macleay Valley Community Art Gallery
Employer of Choice - 20 employees or less
WINNER: Danae Cantwell School of Dance
Employer of Choice - 20 employees or more
WINNER: Key Employment
Excellence in Business
WINNER: Macleay Valley Support Services
