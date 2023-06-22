The annual Macleay Valley Business Awards will see hundreds of people come together to celebrate local businesses for a sold out Gala Dinner.
The annual event recognises contributions of the local bussiness community through 27 awards announced over 21 categories.
Presented by Coastline Credit Union and hosted by the Macleay Valley Business Chamber of Commerce, the Awards have seen strong engagement this year with almost a hundred submissions across two award categories; Local Awards and those aligned to the Business NSW Awards.
Recipients of the aligned awards have their submissions streamlined to the Business NSW regional awards entry process.
"When our local businesses are recognised at the regional and state level it is a real boost to the work of our business community and showcases the Macleay as a great place to invest and do business." said Awards Committee representative Lisa McPherson.
"The Business Awards program is a great opportunity for business operators to reflect on their journey and consider their future.
Along with the awards presentations, the evening will involve an auction of items donated by local businesses to raise funds for both Chamber initiatives and Macleay Valley Home Hospice for their services in the community.
"The Gala Dinner is a fabulous night out for businesses to celebrate with their team members and be proud of how far they have come over the last year."
Over 30 local businesses have sponsored the annual celebration for 2023.
The Macleay Valley Business Awards will be held at South West Rocks Country Club on Saturday June 24, 2023.
