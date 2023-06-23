The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is assisting police in their investigation of two incidents that occurred outside Kempsey District Hospital earlier this week.
One of the incidents involved a healthcare staff member who was provided with "immediate support" following the incident and has ongoing access to counselling services.
Mid North Coast Police confirmed a woman had been assaulted and robbed on Polwood Street on Sunday, June 18.
The 23-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle parked outside the hospital in West Kempsey about 9pm when she was approached by two men not known to her.
It's alleged the men assaulted the woman before pulling her from the vehicle, taking her phone and occupying the vehicle before attempting to start it.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Greenhill about 8pm on Monday, June 19 in relation to the assault.
A search warrant was executed at the home, where police allegedly located a number of items including four tyres and rims from a Hyundai Santa Fe.
The 22-year-old man was charged with stealing, robbery in company and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, June 20, where bail was formally refused.
He will next appear in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the staff members involved in the incidents will continue to receive support.
"Staff safety is an absolute priority at our healthcare facilities and we have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or aggression against our staff," he said.
"In response to these incidents, we have put in place further safety protocols for all people entering and exiting the health campus to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors to the site."
A multi-agency meeting has also been held in Kempsey with representatives from NSW Health, police, ambulance, fire services, and council.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the meeting is a "standard local community engagement activity".
"These types of meetings regularly occur across the state with local members, councillors, and other emergency services agencies, in line with the Commissioner's expectations that Commanders regularly engage with the community and other stakeholders," the spokesperson said.
The meeting was held on June 20, following the incident at Kempsey District Hospital.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
