Healthcare worker receiving 'ongoing support' following incident outside Kempsey District Hospital

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 23 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
Kempsey District Hospital. Picture by Emily Walker
Kempsey District Hospital. Picture by Emily Walker

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is assisting police in their investigation of two incidents that occurred outside Kempsey District Hospital earlier this week.

