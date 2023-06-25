There has been a great deal of conversation in recent weeks in Crescent Head and online surrounding the future of the golf course and we wanted to provide some information on the current situation.
In 2022, Kempsey Shire Council submitted a draft plan of management to the NSW Government for the whole section of crown land that includes the golf course.
That draft plan proposes that the land continues to be used as a golf course.
This draft was made after the government required all councils to draft plans of management for all crown lands.
Crown land is land that is owned and managed by the NSW Government. The Crescent Head golf course is on crown land and as such Council was required to draft a plan for future use.
Plans of management show how the land is to be used, taking into account a diverse range of recreational uses, conservation requirements and issues.
We are aware of an alternative plan being circulated in the community. This plan was not developed by council and has not been put forward to the Minister.
As the Crown land manager council is responsible for the care, control and management of appointed Crown reserves on behalf of the people of NSW. Working with the community Crown land managers:
Council is tasked with making decisions regarding the use and management of the reserves and is responsible for the implementation of those decisions. There is more information on the NSW Government's Crown land management page.
We will update the community as this matter progresses through the Crown Lands processes.
