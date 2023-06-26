On Saturday, November 13 1921, William Dixon penned a letter to his brother Frederick in England from his room at the Royal Hotel, Kempsey.
Writing on Royal Hotel letterhead, William apologised to his brother and sister-in-law Edith for his neglect in not writing earlier and assured them he was in the best of health. He wrote of the Kempsey flood earlier that year, and how part of the town had been washed away.
He had a good job managing the hotel but felt uncertain about his future with the coming change in management next month.
He enclosed a photograph of himself taken by Angus McNeil and a £5 postal note for Christmas presents for the children, who included his eight-year-old daughter, Florrie.
This letter and contents would be the last his family ever heard from William Dixon.
William Dixon was born in Preston, Lancashire in 1878, the son of William and Jane Dixon.
He was working as a cotton weaver when in April 1911, William junior married Elizabeth Alice Schofield. The couple planned to make a new life in Australia, but Elizabeth quickly fell pregnant and became ill. They decided that William would go on ahead and Elizabeth and their child would follow.
William booked passage on the Queensland Line ship, Oswestry Grange, from London to Townsville, Queensland and sailed on January 5 1912.
Tragically, Elizabeth died after the birth of their daughter, Florence May Dixon just one week later. Florence, also known as Florrie, was unofficially adopted by William's brother Frederick and his wife Edith, who had a young family.
It was intended that Florrie would join her father William in Australia at some point, and William wrote affectionately to his family until 1921 when the last letter was received.
William arrived in Mackay, Queensland on February 26 1912, on the SS Oswestry Grange. He initially stayed in Mackay with Michael and Mary Reardon, who had sponsored William's passage to Australia, and who may have been relatives, until approximately 1914.
William then moved around the eastern coast of Queensland and NSW looking for work.
The licensee of the Royal Hotel, Kempsey in 1921 was Jack Power. In December that year, the license was transferred to William McNeill who had formerly been an accountant with the North Coast Steam Navigation Company.
In 2015, a researcher from England, Lynden, contacted the Macleay River Historical Society on behalf of William's daughter. The then 103 year old Florence had engaged Lynden in a last attempt to find what had happened to her father. We found a photograph of William in the Angus McNeil collection similar to the one he sent in 1921 and a listing of William Dixon in the 1921 census with address given as the Royal Hotel, Kempsey. The occupation given by William was that of porter, not manager as claimed in his letter, so he may have tried to make out he was better off than he really was.
Despite an appeal to the public for information about William in our newsletter and website, nothing further came to hand and his fate after Kempsey 1921 remains a mystery.
