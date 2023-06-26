The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

History: The mysterious disappearance of William Dixon from Kempsey's Royal Hotel

By Phil Lee
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus McNeil photograph of William Dixon. Picture supplied by MRHS
Angus McNeil photograph of William Dixon. Picture supplied by MRHS

On Saturday, November 13 1921, William Dixon penned a letter to his brother Frederick in England from his room at the Royal Hotel, Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.