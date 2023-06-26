In 2015, a researcher from England, Lynden, contacted the Macleay River Historical Society on behalf of William's daughter. The then 103 year old Florence had engaged Lynden in a last attempt to find what had happened to her father. We found a photograph of William in the Angus McNeil collection similar to the one he sent in 1921 and a listing of William Dixon in the 1921 census with address given as the Royal Hotel, Kempsey. The occupation given by William was that of porter, not manager as claimed in his letter, so he may have tried to make out he was better off than he really was.

