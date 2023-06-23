How to get the most out of studying online

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



As an online student studying remotely, it can be hard to stay motivated at times.



This is because you only have yourself to count on to get your degree coursework completed, and your assessment and assignments submitted on time.



Despite this, however, there are certain measures you can take as an online student to ensure that you are completing your course requirements as efficiently and productively as possible.



So, to learn more about these remote study techniques just read on for our top tips.



Step 1: Choosing the right online course for you

The first step to getting the most out of studying online is to choose the best online university degree for you.



When selecting which tertiary qualification to complete, it is important to choose a higher education degree that is suited to your personal needs, professional goals, and career objectives and aspirations.



For ambitious students aspiring to a high-flying career in law, for example, a degree in legal studies is essential.



For individuals interested in finance and banking, a qualification in accounting would be more suitable.



On the subject of money, one of the most popular emerging qualifications that can set students up for a prosperous and lucrative career is a degree in cybersecurity.



Of course, if you are choosing to study remotely, you need to make studying online work for you. This means making your study commitment fit in with your existing personal and professional responsibilities.



It also means committing and dedicating yourself to completing your coursework material. Indeed, studying remotely can be challenging.



It can be especially hard for remote students to stay motivated, dedicated and productive. This is because they have no one else to remain accountable to but themselves. For this reason, studying online requires a great deal of discipline on the student's behalf.



The motivator? Upon completion of an online course, the benefits - including personal growth, and greater career opportunities - will be worth it.



Step 2: Setting up a productive remote study space

An important element of studying remotely is to ensure that the space in which you plan to study is conducive to being productive and efficient.



But how to set up your remote study space, and create an atmosphere that is both motivating and inspiring, while also being calming, relaxing, and uplifting?



First, you need to ensure that your study space is comfortable. This can include investing in an ergonomic chair that supports your back.



You'll also need a desk. For some students, a retractable standing desk can be a wonderful investment - particularly as you will be spending many hours in front of your computer.



Next, try to make your atmosphere as pleasant and inviting as possible. You can do this by making your study space aesthetically pleasing and creating visual interest with cheerful home decor.



This does not have to be expensive - even just hanging a cheap framed print can do wonders to brighten up a space. You might even like to purchase a print that displays a positive affirmation, or a motivational quote that inspires you to study.



Lastly, do not disregard the importance of home fragrance. Setting up a pleasant and relaxing study ambience can be as simple as lighting a scented candle or fragrance burner.



Another top tip is to burn essential oils that contain relaxing qualities - such as lavender, ylang ylang or patchouli - to help reduce stress levels while you are studying.







Step 3: Making the most of your online studying time

The last and perhaps most important aspect of making the most of your remote study commitment is to ensure that you are managing your time efficiently. As an online student, it can be easy to lose sight of when assessments and assignments are due.



This is because you are not physically attending classes where your tutor or lecturer will remind you of upcoming submission dates.



As such, you only have yourself to count on to get the work done.



To be as organised as possible, then, it is highly recommended to utilise visual prompts. For example, a calendar, diary or visual planner hung up on the wall of your study space can help you to stay efficient.



Additionally, you may want to consider using a productivity application such as Asana, Monday, or Structured, to keep your tasks and course requirements in check.



When studying online, it can be difficult to stay motivated. However, by drawing on our study tips and productivity hacks, you can count on yourself to get your coursework done.



This can be as simple as making your study space inviting, uplifting and inspiring, as well as using time management apps to help keep you motivated.



Of course, the most important thing is that you stay committed and dedicated to completing your qualification.

