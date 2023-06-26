Macleay Valley Mustangs veteran player David Davis has showed he's still got it after scoring a hat-trick in the team's gutsy win over Old Bar Pirates in Kempsey.
"Davis has been winding back the clock," Mustangs coach Ant Cowan said. "It was his first game in a few years and he went and bagged himself a hat-trick... it was great to see. "
Davis was called upon late last week after a few players pulled out of the squad leading up to the clash on Sunday, June 25.
Cowan was happy to see Davis back to his vintage self.
"It's good to have a bit of experience around the team, and it was good for him to rewind the clock and bag three meat pies.
"It was a pretty exciting thing to see, not just for himself but for the club and community as well."
After two disappointing losses against Forster-Tuncurry and Taree, Cowan was pleased to see the team pick up a gutsy win against the current table-toppers.
"This is the start of our season as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"We are pretty pleased with the win, and we know that we can match it with the top teams... it's just a matter of what attitude we turn up with on the day.
"Our attitude wasn't the best in the last two rounds against Forster and Taree but in this game we were turning up for each other in attack and in defence and that's what matters.
"It was a really tough game of footy, but we were adamant about not giving them any chances and we took every chance we got as well.
"Everyone had a blinder, it was a real team effort."
The Mustangs' next assignment will be against Wauchope at Kempsey on Sunday, July 9.
As the competition heads into the pointy end of the season, Macleay's march to the top five seemed to have stalled following losses to Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City. They're now with Wingham, the Bulls and Port Sharks on eight points.
Cowan said the team will be looking to build on their momentum as the competition heats up.
"We need to keep playing the way that we played against Old Bar," he said. "We need to not get caught up in the emotions of the game as we have in the past.
"If we maintain the right attitude and play our style of footy, we can match it with anyone."
The club celebrated their sponsors day with a clean sweep after the under-18's defeated Old Bar 28-4, reserve grade won 16-14 and the women's team took down the North Coast competition leaders, Sawtell Panthers, 24-10.
