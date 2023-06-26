The Macleay Argus
Mustangs veteran David Davis winds back clock with hat-trick in gutsy win over Pirates

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Macleay Valley Mustangs veteran player David Davis has showed he's still got it after scoring a hat-trick in the team's gutsy win over Old Bar Pirates in Kempsey.

