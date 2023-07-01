The Macleay Argus
Kempsey darts player Michele Hall on target for Australian championships

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:50pm, first published July 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Kempsey's Michele Hall has been selected by NSW Darts to compete in the Australian Championships in August. Picture supplied
Kempsey's Michele Hall is set to take on the nation's best after being selected by NSW Darts to compete in the Australian Championships.

