Spooners Avenue may soon be sealed for the safety of the community after Collombatti residents have rallied for years on the issue.
Council is currently reviewing their priority list for the bitumen sealing of gravel roads in Kempsey Shire and is considering moving Spooners Avenue to the number one spot, bumping Pipers Creek down to second and third.
But before any bitumen is laid, council will receive a report on all roads on its list before updating the place holders of priority. Then comes the issue of funding.
There is no funding allocated or grant funding programs available to Kempsey Shire Council for the bitumen sealing of the roads.
Road sealing will be considered in order of priority when the money is received.
Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville said the money to seal roads 'will have to come from grants'.
Spooners Avenue has been put forward as a first choice as an alternative route during major floods, acting as a highway in response to road closures and delays, while also having a regular school bus route.
The Collombatti Road is carrying more and more traffic with a growing community.
"[Spooners Avenue] is a road that can get emergency services to Frederickton and beyond in times of extreme weather conditions and...any traffic accidents between Kempsey and Frederickton," said Councillor Anthony Patterson.
The volume of traffic is just one part a report that will be provided to council in a future meeting.
The report will identify any changes to previous analysis which was used to create the existing priority list adopted at the Ordinary Meeting on May 21, 2019.
The listing in order of priority was:
a) Pipers Creek Road (End of seal to Wirrang Drive)
b) Spooners Avenue (Chain O Ponds Road to Collombatti Road)
c) Pipers Creek Road (Wirrang Road to Ballengara Road)
d) Collombatti Road (Swan Lane to Hughes Access)
e) Smiths Creek Road (Crowther Drive to Crowther Drive)
f) First Lane (Gladstone Street to Smith Street)
Since the initial assessment in 2019 the shire has undergone natural disasters, such as bushfires and flooding, and these impacts will be assessed to inform councillors of a change in priority, potentially moving Spooners Avenue from second to first spot.
Kempsey Shire Council general manager Craig Milburn said the report will help inform councillors' decision on the placement of priority and will be completed by Christmas.
Community members continue to raise concerns regarding the safety of road users, while Kempsey Shire Council continues to be in deficit. It seems the sealing of roads remains no quick fix.
