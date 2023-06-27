The Macleay Argus
Will Spooners Ave take out the top spot for the next gravel road sealed with bitumen?

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 28 2023 - 10:42am, first published June 27 2023 - 5:30pm
Gravel road Spooners Avenue is taking on more and more traffic. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.
Spooners Avenue may soon be sealed for the safety of the community after Collombatti residents have rallied for years on the issue.

