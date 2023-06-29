Euroka local and campdraft star, Reagan O'Donnell has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for June.
Reagan started campdrafting when she was 10 after her friends and the local community introduced her to the sport. It has since taken her across the country to compete in events
In Late 2022, Reagan was selected to represent NSW at Campdrafts held in Western Australia. The two week trip was a great success with her winning and placing in events.
The 17-year-old also regularly travels throughout NSW for campdraft competitions. She recently made the Ladies Shootout Final at the Nutrien Classic Sale Campdraft in Tamworth, the biggest horse sale and campdraft held in Australia.
Campdrafting is a unique Australian sport involving a horse and rider working cattle. The sport exemplifies the work which is carried out by stockmen and women on cattle properties.
Competitors on horseback need to isolate one cow from a small group in the cattle yard before it's released into the larger arena. They then have to guide the animal past a series of checkpoints.
The goal is to expertly control the animal and guide it through the course as quickly as possible.
Reagan said her love for horse riding coupled with her competitive nature was what drew her to the sport.
"I like the competitiveness of it and riding my horses," She said. "The social aspect is great as well."
Reagan is currently preparing for a big campdraft circuit at Gloucester which involves three competitive events. The competition will be held in two weeks.
Her mum Kylie thanked the local community who have helped guide Reagan during her campdraft journey.
"The people we've met [have been] fantastic," she said.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in July 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
