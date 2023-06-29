The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Campdrafter Reagan O'Donnell selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reagon O'Donnell is the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for June. Picture by Mardi Borg
Reagon O'Donnell is the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for June. Picture by Mardi Borg

Euroka local and campdraft star, Reagan O'Donnell has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.