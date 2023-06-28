An automated external defibrillator (AED) is now available for community access 24 hours a day in case of an emergency, housed at the front entrance of the Surf Life Saving Club at South West Rocks.
Not-for-profit community groups South West Rocks Rotary Club and South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club are behind the life saving initiative, with South West Rocks Rotary member John Roydhouse spearheading the project.
"Defibs are an important tool used in emergencies to help save lives," Mr Roydhouse said.
"There are plenty of defibs in South West Rocks, but they are locked away in businesses and not available 24/7. We felt that there was definitely a need for a community accessible defib to be installed in a prominent position within the town."
The defibrillator was unveiled at the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club Annual Presentation on June 18 by South West Rocks Rotary President Muni Osborne, South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club President Rod McDonagh and Kempsey Shire Council Mayor Leo Hauville.
Surf Club President Rod McDonagh is proud of the initiative and the ongoing positive working relationship between the two groups.
"Rotary and the Surf Club have worked together over the years on various projects and support each other in various ways," he said.
"As two not-for-profit groups we are always keeping the community at the forefront of our decisions, and this is a prime example of that process."
SWRSLSC says it is thankful to Rotary for sourcing the grant that made the project possible.
In the case of sudden cardiac arrest, members of the public are able to access the AED with a code, however calling 000 remains first priority.
