The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Community

Life saving initiative: SWR Surf Club and Rotary bring easily accessible defib to town

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 28 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Mayor Leo Hauville, outgoing South West Rocks Rotary President Muni Osborne, South West Rocks Rotary Member John Roydhouse, South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club President Rod McDonagh and incoming South West Rocks Rotary President Kym Clyma. Picture supplied Brienna Elford
(L-R) Mayor Leo Hauville, outgoing South West Rocks Rotary President Muni Osborne, South West Rocks Rotary Member John Roydhouse, South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club President Rod McDonagh and incoming South West Rocks Rotary President Kym Clyma. Picture supplied Brienna Elford

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is now available for community access 24 hours a day in case of an emergency, housed at the front entrance of the Surf Life Saving Club at South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.