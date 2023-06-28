The new sports stadium at South West Rocks is already under repair after the change rooms were vandalised earlier this month.
The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre suffered significant damage to the visitor change rooms following the inaugural Hastings League Magic Round.
Kempsey Shire Council says it understands the damage was caused by deliberate vandalism.
The competition consisted of four games of rugby league played by eight clubs, hosted by the Marlins at South West Rocks on June 3.
Following the weekend of rugby, reports were made to police regarding smashed tiles, damage to the showers and plumbing, and broken doors.
The performance centre was officially opened just over three months ago, but the new visitor change rooms remain closed while investigation, repairs and insurance claims are underway.
Craig Milburn, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, said he was disgusted at the damage.
"The damage that's been done is extremely disappointing for council and the community, who have worked hard to see this outstanding new community asset built," said Mr Milburn.
"You wouldn't do this in your own home so why would you do it in a brand new facility?"
Repairs of the High Performance Centre are the responsibility of South West Rocks Country Club.
CEO David Cunningham said the vandalism "jeopardises the club's involvement" with the centre.
"The club isn't making any money out of the stadium, so all of a sudden to have repair bills or claims on insurance is extremely disappointing... for the community, for everybody," Mr Cunningham said.
"We will be taking it further. It is subject to an investigation and we're hoping to get to the bottom of it," he said.
The damage has dampened the success of the four-game day and what was planned to be the first 'one-team-per town competition' of many annual events.
"I'm disappointed in general... the whole thing; the damage, the lack of anybody coming forward to talk to the club about it, and certainly we'll be talking to the Marlins about hosting any future Magic Rounds...and who participates," Mr Cunningham said.
A report and repairs are necessary before the reopening of the facilities with Kempsey Shire Council, South West Rocks Country Club and Hastings League expected to work together on the next steps.
