The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South West Rocks stadium 'deliberately vandalised' following Hastings League Magic Round

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:26am, first published June 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Change rooms at the South West Rocks High Performance Centre were vandalised following the inaugural Hastings League Magic Round. Pictures supplied by Kempsey Shire Council
Change rooms at the South West Rocks High Performance Centre were vandalised following the inaugural Hastings League Magic Round. Pictures supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

The new sports stadium at South West Rocks is already under repair after the change rooms were vandalised earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.