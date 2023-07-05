The Macleay Argus
Council

Kempsey Shire Council's Operational Plan and rate rises approved for 2023-24

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Kempsey Shire Council has adopted a substantial body of work for the coming financial year amounting to almost $120 million in the form of the 2023-24 Operational Plan. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Kempsey Shire Council has adopted its Operational Plan for the upcoming financial year, and with it a rise in rates for residents to help fund the multi-million dollar project suite.

