Kempsey Shire Council has adopted its Operational Plan for the upcoming financial year, and with it a rise in rates for residents to help fund the multi-million dollar project suite.
The capital works program amounts to almost $120 million delivered across the shire.
Following its public exhibition period, councillors adopted the 2023-24 Operational Plan at the Ordinary Meeting on June 27.
The approved body of work covers major projects across the Kempsey Shire including improving roads, waste management, water and sewer infrastructure, community sport complex upgrades, and master plans for coastal towns.
Several key planning documents were presented to council at the June meeting including the 2023-24 budget and plans to accommodate the projected growth in the shire.
One such document is the Long-Term Financial Plan 2023-2033 (LTFP), which highlights the financial challenges facing Kempsey Council over the next 10 years across all three of its funds - general fund, water fund and sewer fund.
Council's Water Fund has a sustainable income forecast and can fund its operations and capital works.
The Sewer Fund has a significantly large capital program nearing $250 million over the next 10 years.
Council's General Fund is forecast to record an operating deficit in 2023-24 of $2.4 million, with this operating deficit forecast to continue over the 10 years.
This indicates that council is not generating enough revenue to fund its operating costs.
Costs are growing at a faster rate than income with an asset backlog and various operating items impacting ongoing financial sustainability for council, such as the harsh reality of a rise in labour costs which represents approximately 42 per cent of council's total General Fund.
Many projects outlined in the Operation Plan 2023-24 are only financially possible due to external grant funding.
Kempsey Shire residents will see a rise in rates and levies in the upcoming financial year to help pay for the multi-million dollar community projects.
On June 27, councillors approved a general rate increase of 3.7 per cent as well as increases to specific levies, including a significant increase of approximately 13 per cent to the sewer levy.
The sewer levy increase comes after a jump in the estimate for essential sewer capital program planned for the next 10 years in light of increased costs.
The program is now estimated to cost almost $250 million, including the Central Kempsey Wastewater Treatment Plant project, which is now estimated to have a total project cost of approximately $150 million.
Craig Milburn, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, said the decision to raise rates and levies was not taken lightly.
"These plans represent the best solution to a huge financial challenge where council needs to deliver services and infrastructure across a massive land area while ensuring a financially safe future under sever economic pressure," he said.
"It is never an easy decision to raise rates, especially during a cost of living crisis, however council faces numerous financial pressures including rising costs of materials, labour and interest rates."
Mr Milburn said council's budget represented a challenging trade off between essential community works and terrible economic conditions.
"Community surveys show there is an expectation council should invest more in roads, bridges and transport followed by stormwater and drainage and this budget delivers on those expectations."
"These are projects that require multi-million dollar expenditure to make a measurable difference to our residents experience."
Council says it is committed to improve its financial position and ongoing communication with the community on the issue in the months to come.
