Aggravated break and enter offences and a caravan fire leads this week's police wrap.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nichols, who usually does the weekly police report, is away for the next two weeks.
Instead, Macleay Argus reporter Mardi Borg caught up with Acting Inspector Nicole Ward, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy.
About 1.40pm on April 19, 2023, a driver was towing a caravan from their car in a northerly direction along the pacific highway near Collombatti.
While driving, another motorist flagged down the driver after seeing smoke coming from the caravan. The driver pulled over and opened the door to find that the interior of the caravan was full of smoke and fire.
Several fire extinguishers were used in an attempt to put the fire out. However, the attempts were unsuccessful.
NSW rural fire brigades from Stuarts Point, Frederickton and Gladstone attended the scene and managed to extinguish the fire, but the caravan was completely destroyed.
The rear of the vehicle towing the caravan was also damaged by the fire. However, it was able to be driven from the scene.
The fire was not treated as suspicious.
On June 26, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with a number of aggravated break and enter and steal offences that occurred in Barnard Street, Gladstone, on June 23, 2023.
The charges also related to further offences that occurred in Aldavilla in March, 2023, and in South Kempsey on September, 2022
The teenager was refused bail and will appear in Kempsey Children's Court on July 5, 2023.
On the same day, a 12-year-old was charged with a large amount of break and enter offences in the Kempsey area in June, 2023.
Strict bail was granted for that person. They will return to Kempsey Children's Court on July 5., 2023.
As part of Operation Youth Safe, 2023, a 24-year-old man was stopped by police in a motor vehicle. Police say there were two other men and a baby in the car.
He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result.
The man was found to have a 15 centimetre knife on his belt in a sheath. He was given an infringement notice for low range prescribed concentration of alcohol and his driving licence was suspended.
Police responded to reports of a domestic violence assault on June 25, 2023.
Police say a 51-year-old man allegedly punched a woman in the face while in a car. Police attended the scene and took a report from the woman.
Police arrested the man and his firearm licence was suspended as a result of the alleged offence. He was charged with actual bodily harm, domestic violence related.
The man was granted bail and will appear at Kempsey Local Court on July 6, 2023.
