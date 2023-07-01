Escape the cold and come along to one, two or all the school holiday events coming up at Kempsey Library.
From musical vegetables to story time with a cute pup, there is loads of fun to be had these July School Holidays.
To kick things off, we have a special NAIDOC Week Storytime on Friday, July 7 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Discover captivating stories from Indigenous authors, enjoy some catchy tunes, and get creative with a fun craft activity. This event is suitable for children aged 12 and under, and no bookings are required. Just drop by and have a great time.
Next up, mark your calendars for the Vegetable Plot Live Concert on Monday, July 10 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Join this ARIA-nominated musical group as they use the power of toe-tapping tunes and storytelling to make veggies more appealing. It's an exciting opportunity for children aged 12 and under to groove along and develop a newfound love for vegetables.
Don't forget to make a booking to secure your spot at ksc.pub/ksl-schoolhols
On Wednesday, July 12 from 10.30am to 11.30am, come and enjoy Winter Storytime with Piper the Story Dog.
Get cozy as Piper and her human share heartwarming tales, sing delightful songs, and provide plenty of opportunities for cuddles. This event is perfect for children aged 12 and under, and bookings are required.
Reserve your spot and get ready for a delightful time at ksc.pub/ksl-schoolhols
Winter holidays don't have to be dull. Let Kempsey Library be your hub of winter fun and adventure. With our lineup of engaging activities, you're sure to have a memorable time.
There's always events on at Kempsey Library. Be sure to check them out at ksc.pub/events-library
