In a bid to create a greener and more sustainable future, Kempsey Shire Council is inviting residents to participate in the annual National Tree Day celebrations.
Initiated by Planet Ark in 1996, this event has blossomed into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care initiative. With an impressive track record of 26 million trees planted by 5 million dedicated volunteers, spanning over 10 million hours of donated time, National Tree Day continues to inspire and mobilise communities across the country.
To mark this year's National Tree Day, Kempsey Shire Council, in collaboration with Planet Ark and Macleay Landcare, is proudly offering locals a chance to obtain a native tree or shrub, along with a helpful promo pack containing valuable information on caring for these precious plants. The native plants available are specifically selected to suit residential blocks and poses no harm to people or pets.
In addition to the native trees and shrubs, residents will also have the chance to grab a limited number of vegetable seedlings, promoting the joys of homegrown produce and encouraging sustainable practices right in their own backyards.
On Friday, July 28, residents can head down to one of two locations:
It's important to note that orders will not be taken, so it will be a first-come, first-served basis.
With the support of local organisations and the enthusiasm of its residents, Kempsey Shire Council aims to make a significant impact on the environment, one tree at a time.
National Tree Day serves as a call to action for all Australians to join hands and work together in cultivating a greener, cooler local environment for the benefit of future generations.
So mark your calendars and get ready to get your hands dirty for a great cause - together, we can make a difference and create a vibrant and sustainable community we can all be proud of.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.