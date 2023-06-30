The Governor of NSW has reflected on the 2019 bushfires and what she describes as "one of the best cups of tea" she's ever had while visiting Kempsey on Friday, June 30.
Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC met with Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, councillors and senior council staff at the Macleay Country Universities Centre for a presentation followed by a morning tea.
Mayor Hauville welcomed the Governor to the Macleay Valley on behalf of councillors and the community.
Kempsey Shire Council general manager Craig Milburn addressed Her Excellency and spoke of the shire's rich history and the work council does within the community.
Following the presentation, the Governor spoke of the importance of meeting with regional councils and her time in the area following the 2019 bushfires.
"When the bushfires started [in 2019], I believed it was important for the Governor to go to these communities," she said.
Governor Beazley started her tenure in May 2019. She said she had always intended to visit the areas affected by bushfires twice.
"My husband Dennis and I did visit Willawarrin following the bushfires," she said.
Her visit in 2019 included a meeting with the licensee of the Willawarrin Hotel Karen Anderson.
"We were chatting and I think she worked out that I wasn't going to have a pint of beer and instead asked me if I would like a cup of tea," Governor Beazley said.
"I can tell you that you can get some pretty awful cups of tea, but this was one of the best cups of tea I've had in my life."
While in Kempsey, Governor Beazley also visited Macleay Valley Vocational College and met with representatives of Learning the Macleay to learn more about the Stronger Places, Stronger People Initiative.
She also visited Booroongen Djugun Residential Care and Booroongen College.
Earlier in the week the Governor visited Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Sawtell as part of her Mid North Coast visit.
"The visit provides a wonderful opportunity to learn about the innovative and exciting projects underway and to hear from local people about their challenges and achievements," she said.
