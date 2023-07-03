Yawayi (Hello). We are in that fantastic time of the year where people from all backgrounds come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week and show support for our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
2023 NAIDOC Week began on July 2 and runs through to Sunday, July 9.
This special week in our area is organised by the Kempsey NAIDOC committee, who work tirelessly to create a program of events that honour and celebrate the rich history, achievements, and diverse culture of our Indigenous peoples.
For 2023, the NAIDOC Week theme is "For Our Elders." It is a reminder that across every generation, our Elders have played and continue to play a significant role in our communities and families.
This year, we invite you to join in celebrating and showing appreciation for our Elders.
The Kempsey NAIDOC Committee has organised several events throughout the Kempsey Shire to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
Festivities kicked off in South West Rocks on Sunday, July 2, with South West Rocks Figtree Aboriginal Descendants opening their week-long art exhibition. It's a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in our local Aboriginal culture and witness the incredible talents of local artists.
Throughout the week, a range of events will take place, including the Macleay Valley Mustangs NAIDOC Game and Community Day and a book launch featuring true stories from local Elders at Kempsey Library.
Don't miss Burrun Dalai's Family Fun Day on Wednesday, July 5 and many more exciting activities that will be happening. For a detailed schedule of events, please visit ksc.pub/naidoc
Let us come together as a community and embrace the spirit of NAIDOC Week. Let us honour and celebrate our Elders, learn from their wisdom, and build a future that is grounded in respect, understanding, and reconciliation.
Marrungbu (Thank you).
