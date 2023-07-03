The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Exceptional program launched to celebrate NAIDOC Week in Kempsey

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAIDOC Week celebrations run from Sunday 2 July to Sunday 9 July. Picture supplied
NAIDOC Week celebrations run from Sunday 2 July to Sunday 9 July. Picture supplied

Yawayi (Hello). We are in that fantastic time of the year where people from all backgrounds come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week and show support for our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.