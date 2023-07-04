The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Saints make it two wins in a row after defeating Macleay Valley Rangers

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 4 2023 - 10:00am
After claiming their first win of the season against Camden Haven on June 17, the Kempsey Saints have continued on the upward trajectory after narrowly defeating Macleay Valley Rangers on the weekend.

