Kempsey has experienced its coldest June since at least 1985, according to Weatherzone data.
Kempsey set a record for the average minimum temperature for June, being 3.59 degrees.
Weatherzone meteorologist Maryam Al-Ansari said the closest records to this are from June, 2022 with a minimum average temperature of 4.19 degrees and June 2002 of 5.5 degrees.
Ms Al-Ansari was unable to give historical weather data, but compiled data from records going back to 1985.
Kempsey shivered through its coldest temperature on June 26 with -2.0 degrees. However that's still 0.6 degrees higher than the lowest temperature record from June, 2006.
Kempsey's lowest maximum temperature was 17.4 degrees on June 28, which is 5.2 degrees higher than the record temperature from 2009.
The town recorded just 12mm of rain in June, below the average of 38.8mm for the month.
Meanwhile Port Macquarie also recorded its coldest June since at least 1985, according to Weatherzone data.
Ms Al-Ansari said the average minimum for June was the lowest minimum on record, with 5.06 degrees.
Port Macquarie's coldest temperature was -1.8 degrees which was recorded on June 30. However that is still 0.8 degrees higher than the record from June, 2006.
The lowest maximum temperature was recorded as 16.8 degrees on June 20. That's 5.5 degrees higher than the June record from 1998.
Ms Al-Ansari said only eight millimetres of rainfall fell over the month of June, which she said is far below the average of 61.9mm.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a long-range forecast for drier and warmer conditions across much of Australia for winter.
Ms Al-Ansari said the events of an emerging El Nino coincided with the emergence of a secondary climate-to-ocean phenomenon called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
The climate driver of El Nino typically brings clear skies, cold temperatures overnight but warm day temperatures.
"Like El Nino, the positive phase of the IOD sucks the moist air from the Australian west coast, resulting in drying as well," Ms Al-Ansari said.
"The sucking of moisture from both coasts means that the Australia desert is giving dry air from the east and west.
"Central Australia's air is replenished from the upper atmosphere as air sinking into the country's centre.
"This creates high pressure which stops the formation of clouds."
Ms Al-Ansari said clouds are what trap in the day's heat and keep people warm.
"So in events of high pressure, this heat is lost to space as there are no clouds."
