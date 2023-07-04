A Kempsey based non-government service celebrated 30 years of supporting local families with a morning tea and guest appearance from 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.
Kempsey Families Inc. celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, July 3 with community members, colleagues, and families coming to celebrate.
Kempsey Families Inc. executive officer June Wilson has worked at the organisation for eight years and in the domestic violence sector for nearly three decades said the service has built a specialised team with local employees.
"I think the greatest achievement has been the recognition that we still need smaller non-governmental organisations who are very connected and available to their community," she said.
"We now work with the whole of the family including men who use violence."
"So we've adapted what's needed... based on the feedback from the community."
The morning tea provided by the local Country Women's Association also included a welcome to country, smoking ceremony, drumming and brief talk from sexual assault advocate Grace Tame via video link.
The 2021 Australian of the Year said she took her hat off the the organisation.
"In the last six years I've been working as an advocate and behind the scenes without such a spotlight is very different to entering the space with a spotlight," she said.
"I know that the lifeblood of change is the work that goes on when there's nobody looking because that's the work that continues to ground me.
"It's the grassroots change and it's the change that everybody does when there's really no recognition or rewards."
The special appearance came about through a staff member who has a connection to a friend of Ms Tame.
Ms Wilson said they were very fortunate to have the guest speaker.
"We hold her in incredibly high regard both as an advocate for survivors of sexual assault but also about calling out violence in all it's forms," she said.
Chair of the management committee Narelle Moulton as well as playgroup and office coordinator Trudy Woodward have both been at the organisation for approximately 15 years.
They both remember the humble beginnings of Kempsey Families Inc where the workspace was significantly smaller and staff often shared laptops.
Ms Woodward said she's seen lots of changes since joining the organisation.
"I've seen our numbers really increase," she said.
"We didn't have as many programs 15 years ago as we do now and there's support for the whole family."
When the organisation was first incorporated in 1993, the main focus was meeting the needs of women and children.
Now the service provides programs to help men take responsibility for their use of violence in past or current relationships.
Not only has the number of services increased but the organisation's headquarters have expanded.
A benefactor has assisted in allowing the organisation more space, purchasing a building next door to assist.
"Hence the buildings that we have today which gives the service a high level of security and a great space to work and run programs," Ms Moulton said.
Now based in Verge Street, Ms Woodward said that a lot more people utilise the service.
"I think because we have been around for a long time people have learnt that we are here," she said.
"People trust us."
Ms Wilson said that the need for the work the organisation does has probably doubled in the last seven to eight years, with Kempsey Families Inc broadening the scope of their work.
"I think the fact that we're working with a fairly vulnerable cohort in our community that were already challenged," she said.
"And with particularly housing insecurity, the increases in the cost of living... it just adds another layer of burden on already burdened families."
The demand for programs provided by the organisation has also increased.
"We've even sometimes had waiting lists for different programs," Ms Woodward said.
The organisation has also seen an increase in new faces reaching out for help.
"There's a degree of hesitancy for people to [reach out] if they've not had to do that before," Ms Wilson said.
"So there is a degree of how do we approach that and make sure that they don't feel like they're the problem.
"The problem is the politics at the moment and the fact that people are being left behind."
