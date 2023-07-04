The Macleay Argus
Kempsey's Mat Huxley looks to maintain NSW Off-road Championship lead at Dondingalong challenge

By Mardi Borg
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00am
Kempsey's Mat Huxley will be looking to maintain his lead at Scott's Hydraulics Services Dondingalong Off-road Challenge this weekend (July 8-9). Picture by Penny Tamblyn
After securing a powerful victory in round three of the NSW Off-road Championship, Kempsey's Mat Huxley will be looking to maintain his lead at Scott's Hydraulics Services Dondingalong Off-road Challenge this weekend (July 8-9).

