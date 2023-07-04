After securing a powerful victory in round three of the NSW Off-road Championship, Kempsey's Mat Huxley will be looking to maintain his lead at Scott's Hydraulics Services Dondingalong Off-road Challenge this weekend (July 8-9).
Huxley and his navigator Tobi Turnbull continued their strong opening to 2023 at the Colo Park Challenge in June when they turned their overnight lead into a 2.23mins outright and Pro buggy triumph.
Huxley said the Colo Park Challenge victory was no easy feat.
"It was a very hard race, definitely one of the hardest ones I've done there," he said. "The track got pretty rough and there were a lot of good competitors this year."
Rewarded for their success in the third round, the Kempsey duo now sit proudly atop the NSW championship heading into Dondingalong.
While content with his current lead in the seven-round series, Huxley said he's "more after a finish rather than a win" in the Dondingalong Challenge.
"I would just be happy to get a finish somewhere in the top five and to keep my points going... that's my focus," he said.
Reigning champion David Chandler, who won round two of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Championship, succumbed to a rear hub failure at Colo Park and will now miss round four as he waits for parts from America to fix his car.
Chandler's exclusion from the race creates an easier road to victory for Huxley at Dondingalong.
"It definitely makes my life a bit easier," Huxley said. "He's always a strong competitor."
While Huxley will have his sights set firmly on the finish line, he is under no illusion as to how tough it will be to beat the other competitors.
Fellow competitor and Hunter Valley racer, Justin Guy is set to be Huxley's biggest threat, having won the Dondingalong Challenge numerous times before.
Macleay Valley Off-road Club vice president Todd Wilson said Guy will be the one to beat this weekend.
"Justin Guy is always on point, and he's going to be the one to beat in this round," he said. "I couldn't tell you how many times he's won the Dondingalong challenge, he is definitely one to watch."
Kempsey's Ben Scott has also been quietly climbing the table after recording his highest career finish at Colo Park, finishing his maiden appearance in second position.
Wilson said Scott is now "knocking on the door of a win".
"He's very clean and concise and gets the job done," he said. "He's a bit of a quiet achiever and doesn't draw too much attention to himself, but he's always in the race.
"He is probably one of the most deserving drivers of a win with how he preps the car and presents his vehicle every race. It's only a matter of time before he puts it all together into a win."
Fellow KMORC member Nathan Wills is currently sitting second place in the NSW Off-road Championship and will be hoping to overtake Huxley in the Dondingalong Challenge.
Wilson is also climbing up the table despite having a few mechanical issues in the opening rounds.
Wilson said the mechanical issues have "knocked his finish rates around a little".
"We didn't get a finish at Wittitrin due to a clutch issue," he said. "I did get a finish at Colo Park, but I had a power steering issue."
Wilson has a simple goal for round four.
"I just want to have a nice and clean run, and bring the car home in one piece this time," he said.
The Dondingalong Challenge will double as the second and final round of the Kings of Kempsey, with only five competitors in the running for the title.
Wilson said the track is in pristine condition for this weekend.
"The track is looking the best it has looked in a long time," he said. "The bit of rain that we've had at the start of the week has been great at keeping the dust compression down.
"The club members who have put in the effort for this event have done an amazing job."
The Dondingalong Off-road Challenge will be held on July 8-9, with 29 competitors set to battle it out on the track.
Wilson said while they are down on entry numbers this year, the competition will make for a close battle.
"We're down a little bit on numbers, but it's a bit of a tough section of the calendar at the moment as there are some other big races happening only a few weeks after us," he said.
"With that in mind, I think there will be some close racing in the heats.
"It should make for a really good weekend of racing."
The event will kick off at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday with free entry for spectators and canteen facilities available.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.