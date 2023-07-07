The school holiday period crept up on me this time around.
One minute I could easily find a park on a sunny day at Flynns Beach in Port Macquarie and the next I couldn't.
While it's annoying from a selfish perspective to have to spend an extra few minutes trying to find a park, or walking a bit further to get to a location in the CBD, it's important to look at the bigger picture.
Short term pain for long term gain is a saying which resonates here.
The holiday period brings additional traffic into our towns and is important for our tourism sector to keep thriving, not to mention our local businesses.
With a number of rising costs, it's no secret that a lot of businesses are feeling the pocket pinch in Port Macquarie, the Camden Haven and the Macleay Valley.
Hikes to interest rates, petrol costs, insurance, rent, wages and electricity prices are all impacting small businesses and their operation.
Wicked Elf announced it was shutting business permanently in June. Cassegrain Wines has gone into voluntary administration.
I understand residents are struggling to make ends meet too, but it's important to keep supporting your favourite businesses to ensure they don't close up shop forever.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for ways to entertain the kids these school holidays, you don't have to look far.
Check out our What's On guides for the Port Macquarie News, Camden Haven Courier and the Macleay Argus.
There's always whale watching from one of our many vantage points on the Mid North Coast - including Tacking Point Lighthouse, Perpendicular Point and South West Rocks.
It's peak time to spot whales as they travel on their northern migration.
So soak up some winter sun, purchase a hot cuppa from a local business and enjoy the sights on the Mid North Coast.
