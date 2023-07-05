In the past few days Kempsey police have been busy attending to a number of assaults, investigating house fires and engaging in police pursuits.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nichols, who usually does the weekly police report, is currently away.
Instead, Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Acting Inspector Nicole Ward, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending July 4.
Kempsey police assisted highway patrol officers in a police pursuit of a stolen car on the Pacific Highway on Monday, July 3.
A Queensland woman allegedly stole a red Holden Cruise from a Coffs Harbour location and later drove the car down the Pacific Highway.
At approximately noon on Monday, police recognised the stolen vehicle travelling south down the Pacific Highway and engaged in a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop.
Within 30 minutes the vehicle was brought to a stop on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca after police deployed spikes.
The female perpetrator has since appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court and is facing a number of charged including aggravated assault with the intent to drive a motor vehicle with a weapon and armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
Police received multiple calls of a single vehicle collision on Friday, June 30 at 3am.
A prime mover travelling south on the Pacific Highway scraped its two trailers against the concrete barriers on the edge of the road, causing extensive damage.
The 52-year-old Queensland man driving the vehicle stopped alongside a bridge with police arrived shortly after.
No medical treatment was required and officers issued the driver an infringement notice for negligent driving.
Police arrested what they described as a 'high risk domestic violence offender' on Wednesday, June 28.
The 43-year-old Kempsey man was found in the company of his domestic violence victim, thereby breaching his apprehended violence order (AVO)
He was arrested on three charges; the breach of his AVO, two common assaults and one instance of malicious damage.
While arresting the man, police allegedly found cannabis on his persons leading to a fourth charge.
He was later refused bail in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, June 29.
Police attended an assault on Tabrett Street, West Kempsey on Sunday, July 2.
The 26-year-old allegedly punched a 53-year-old man who he was living with in the face two to three times, resulting in blood to come out of his mouth.
Police attended the property and arrested the younger man.
He appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Monday, July 3 where he pled guilty.
He received a two year community corrections order.
Officers attended to a house fire on Middleton Street, South Kempsey at approximately 1am on Tuesday, July 4.
The property is believed to be abandoned and has been burnt in the past.
No persons were injured in the blaze which was shortly extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.
The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A 25-year-old Kempsey man was arrested by police in relation to a breach of bail at 11pm on Monday, July 3.
Police received a call to investigate whether there had been a domestic violence incident at a Burnt Bridge property.
While investigating the incident, police found a Kempsey man was outside the curfew dictated by his bail.
He was due to appear before Kempsey local court on Tuesday, July 4.
An intoxicated young person received assistance from police at the Crescent Head Caravan Park on Friday, June 30.
Police were called to the park to assist an intoxicated 16-year-old girl who had fallen multiple times.
Officers assisted in contacting the girl's parents and returning her home safely.
Police engaged in a pursuit of two stolen vehicles on Friday, June 30 at around 4.20am.
Police who had been in South West Rock responding to a report of two stolen vehicles saw the stolen cars travelling in the opposite direction down Macleay Valley Way in Bellimbopinni.
After the cars failed to stop, officers engaged in a police pursuit from the intersection between Macleay Valley Way and the Pacific Highway.
The pursuit continued down Macleay Valley Way and was terminated in Frederickton.
Police were called to a domestic violence related assault at a South Kempsey property on Monday, July 3.
A 31-year-old man allegedly engaged in an argument with a woman, and threw an object towards the woman, hitting her forehead.
He then left the property.
Police and paramedics attended the scene where the woman received minor medical treatment.
Police searched and located the accused man on the same day at 3.15pm.
He was arrested without incident and given conditional bail to appear in Kempsey Local Court on July 27.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.