The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Colin Ball received Medal of the Order of Australia bedside, two days before his death

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Ball was proud to be awarded his Order of Australia Medal just days before passing away. Pictures supplied by Geoff Ball
Colin Ball was proud to be awarded his Order of Australia Medal just days before passing away. Pictures supplied by Geoff Ball

Macleay Valley man Colin Ball has died just days after being presented with his Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for outstanding service to the Kempsey Shire community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.