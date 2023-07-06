Macleay Valley man Colin Ball has died just days after being presented with his Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for outstanding service to the Kempsey Shire community.
Mr Ball passed away on Sunday, July 2 at the age of 86 after spending his life on the farms and beaches of the Macleay.
Two days earlier, on Friday June 30, the NSW Governor the Honourable Margaret Beazley awarded Mr Ball his medal at Kempsey District Hospital. The award recognises his contribution to South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club over 60 years.
Mr Ball told Macleay Argus reporter Ellie Chamberlain when they met in his hospital room on June 8 that he was proud to receive the medal, saying he was going to keep it in a safe place.
His community service was also widely recognised through the family-run business Ball's Butchery supplying local produce including seafood to the region for over 70 years.
Mr Ball and his late wife Pamela were acknowledged as life members of South West Rocks Surf Club and Country Club.
The sentiment 'you're now with mum' was included as part of the announcement of his death on Ball's Butchery Facebook page.
Mr Ball leaves behind a legacy to four children; Richard, Geoff, Grahame and Dianne and six grandchildren.
Son Geoff Ball, says the family is being supported by their community.
"The family thanks everyone for the support and love during this sad time," he said.
A funeral commemorating Mr Ball's life will be held at the Anglican Church at South West Rocks on July 20, starting at 11am.
