The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Gallery: 2023 NAIDOC family fun day

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:51pm, first published July 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun came out for the annual NAIDOC family fun day, drawing in hundreds of locals and visitors to Services Club Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.