Affordable cabins in Kempsey now ready for young people facing homelessness

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:55am, first published 4:00am
One of three affordable cabins available to young people facing homelessness in Kempsey Shire. Picture supplied YP Space/ Deb Tougher
Young people facing homelessness in the Macleay have recently been granted improved access to affordable housing alongside support services in the centre of Kempsey.

