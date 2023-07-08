The Macleay Argus
Revamped waste vouchers easier to replace and harder to duplicate

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 4:00am
Your new waste vouchers will arrive with your July Rates Notice. Picture supplied
Say goodbye to the days of searching high and low for that waste voucher you carefully stashed away months ago, as a new online system is here to make replacing unused vouchers a breeze.

