Revamped waste vouchers easier to replace and harder to duplicate

Say goodbye to the days of searching high and low for that waste voucher you carefully stashed away months ago, as a new online system is here to make replacing unused vouchers a breeze.
Kempsey Shire Council will launch their new look waste vouchers in July, and it's not just the appearance that has been given a makeover. These revamped vouchers now come equipped with a convenient QR code, further streamlining waste disposal and eliminating unnecessary hassle.
Residents will enjoy:
The waste voucher system enables owners of residential properties within the Kempsey Shire Council area to obtain two Waste Disposal Vouchers. These vouchers are issued exclusively for the nominated residential property and cannot be transferred to residents of other properties.
Landlords are encouraged to pass on the vouchers to their tenants, ensuring that everyone can benefit from this service.
Simply present the single-use voucher at the entry gate of the waste facility. A friendly staff member will be available to assess your load and guide you through the process.
Certain items such as tyres, mattresses, asbestos, regulated waste, commercial waste, or dead animals will continue to incur disposal costs under the council's Waste Disposal Fees Schedule.
You can find a comprehensive list of items that can be dropped off for free at council-run waste facilities by visiting ksc.pub/recycle
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.