The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South West Rocks Country Club and CEO case set for three-day hearing over licensing charges

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham are facing 16 charges each that relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws. Pictures, South West Rocks Country Club
The South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham are facing 16 charges each that relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws. Pictures, South West Rocks Country Club

The hearing dates have been set in the case against the South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham, who are facing licensing charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.