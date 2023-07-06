The hearing dates have been set in the case against the South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO David Grant Cunningham, who are facing licensing charges.
The hearing has been set down for three days; December 18-20, 2023.
The club and Cunningham, 54, are facing 16 charges each that relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing and registered club laws, from September 24, 2022, to January 4, 2023.
The South West Rocks Country Club pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the "Alter Ego" music event on September 16, 2022, and wrestling's "Summer Meltdown Tour 2023" on January 4, 2023.
Cunningham has pleaded guilty to one charge relating to the wrestling's "Summer Meltdown Tour 2023" event.
These events allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of the club license that require the engagement of two security officers.
The South West Rocks Country Club and Cunningham pleaded not guilty to the remaining thirteen offences.
These relate to the events of September 24, 2022, which is the day South West Rocks man and former professional surfer Chris Davidson died shortly after an altercation outside the club.
Grant Alec Coleman, 42, is accused of delivering the punch that killed Davidson. He has been charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent. His case remains before the court.
Cunningham did not appear when the case was mentioned before Magistrate Pauline Wright in Kempsey Local Court on July 6. He was instead represented by his lawyer Martin Shume.
The court heard that the trial could take place in the Coffs Harbour Local Court as the Kempsey Local Court may be unable to accommodate the three-day hearing.
The DPP confirmed the case will be adjourned for one week while a court location is finalised.
