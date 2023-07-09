The Macleay Argus
Police investigating cattle released from Kempsey Saleyard

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Security footage shows the woman who allegedly released 131 cattle from the Kempsey Saleyard. Picture supplied by Kempsey Stock & Land.
Police are currently investigating an incident where 131 cattle were deliberately released from their locked pens and left free to roam in Kempsey streets.

