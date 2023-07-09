Police are currently investigating an incident where 131 cattle were deliberately released from their locked pens and left free to roam in Kempsey streets.
An unknown female allegedly released 131 weaners from locked pens located on the north- east side of the Kempsey Saleyard at around 1:14am on Saturday, June 24.
The cattle strayed across Saleyards Road with some travelling as far as Spooners Avenue.
Kempsey Stock & Land (KSL) staff who manage the saleyards, arrived later that morning for a small cattle sale when they saw the cows loose on the road.
"It was all hands on deck," KSL director Ian Argue said.
"It took a couple of days to get the cattle back."
One weaner is still missing whilst another cow was hit by a vehicle and later died from it's injuries.
Damage was sustained to the vehicle however the driver is alive and well.
Mr Argue said that he was disappointed in the community member that released the cattle.
"I think they need to understand that it could have caused loss of [human] life," he said.
"They're not thinking what their actions could have caused."
Police estimate that the incident has cost KSL about $6000 with the wages and costs associated with the loss of the weaner as well as the damages to the vehicle.
The incident has also led to the company to reach into their pockets to increase security at the saleyards.
"The saleyards have been there for a lifetime," Mr Argue said.
"And obviously Kempsey Stock & Land want to be good neighbours to everyone."
The now round up cattle have been transported to their buyer but police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the matter is encouraged to contact Kempsey police, or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.