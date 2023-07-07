The Macleay Netball Association is proud of the three teams that represented at the 2023 Netball NSW Junior State Titles, for their sportsmanship and performance.
After three 'emotional and disappointing' years of cancellations, the players were finally able to participate in the event last weekend.
This year's Junior State Titles was hosted by the Liverpool Netball Association and held in Sydney over three days, July 1 - 3.
All in Division 3, the U14s team were named runners up, the U12's came in 14th and the U13s took out 9th position to break into the top ten.
President of the Macleay Netball Association Sonya Murphy says the association is very proud of their three representative teams, coaches, managers and umpires.
Ms Murphy says the U14s played "phenomenal games of netball and definitely deserved their runners up title".
"It's such a hard goal to achieve the top two positions at these state titles at the end of a gruelling three days of competition, in any of the divisions," she said.
It was the first year of representative netball for the U12s.
"It's a daunting experience to represent at state level for your first time at twelve," said Ms Murphy.
"[the players] really showed improvement with every game and made their coaches very proud whilst also enjoying their first taste of representative state netball."
Ms Murphy said the U13s have a lot of potential and will "only get stronger with experience".
"They played some wonderful netball...their coaches were so happy with their progress each day and were also proud of their efforts."
The Macleay Netball Association says it is most proud of the positive feedback it received from others regarding not only how well all three teams played, but the sportsmanship they showed.
After three years of cancellation of the Junior State Titles due to COVID-19 and major flooding, Ms Murphy says it was a relief to finally get to represent the Macleay at the event.
"It's been a very disappointing and unprecedented three years for some of our teams, coaches and association," she said.
"Our 14's team and most of the players for instance until this year haven't played a full weekend of state titles since they started representing as 12 years olds. It's been a rough and emotional few years for them especially.
"The lack of experience playing at state titles definitely didn't deter them, it only made them more determined and hungry to play."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.