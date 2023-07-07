The Macleay Argus
Macleay netball teams finally get their games at 2023 Junior State Titles

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
The Macleay Netball Association is proud of the three teams that represented at the 2023 Netball NSW Junior State Titles, for their sportsmanship and performance.

