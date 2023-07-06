Police have arrested and charged a man, wanted on outstanding warrants, following a short pursuit in South Kempsey.
Around 8.30pm on July 6, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were patrolling Middleton Street, South Kempsey, when they observed a motorcycle riding at dangerous speeds.
Checks on the motorcycle revealed it was reported stolen from a Greenhill address in May.
With the assistance of Polair, police pursued the motorcycle until the rider came to a stop on Matthews Road, Burnt Bridge.
The rider fled on foot into bushland and was seen disposing of items; however, he was apprehended by police.
Police searched the 36-year-old man and the nearby area; seizing drugs (methylamphetamine) and a sword.
The man was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with:
The three outstanding warrants for domestic violence offences were also executed.
The man was refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court today (Friday, July 7, 2023).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.