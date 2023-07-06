The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Police arrest man with outstanding warrants after pursuit in South Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 36-year-old man was refused bail and will appear in Kempsey Local Court on July 7. Picture: file
The 36-year-old man was refused bail and will appear in Kempsey Local Court on July 7. Picture: file

Police have arrested and charged a man, wanted on outstanding warrants, following a short pursuit in South Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.