Man charged after stolen dog Bowie reunited with owner

A man has been charged by police after allegedly stealing a car and dog from a Queensland family on Wednesday, July 5.
Bowie the dog was found safe and well near Macksville on Friday, July 7, after he was allegedly stolen from a Queensland family.
About 10.30am on July 7, police received information that a vehicle and dog, which had been reported as stolen from a Gold Coast address on Wednesday, were seen on Taylors Arm Road, Utungun.
A short time later, an officer attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a grey SUV on Taylors Arm Road, Congarinni.
A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries at Macksville Police Station.
The Australian Shepherd was located in the vehicle safe and well. He was later reunited with his owners.
A 48-year-old man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station, where he was charged with receive etc property stolen outside NSW more than $15,000.
He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court the following day.
He has since been granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
