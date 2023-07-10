The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Man charged after stolen dog Bowie reunited with owner

By Newsroom
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police found missing dog Bowie during a vehicle stop near Macksville today, July 7. Picture, NSW Police Force Facebook
Police found missing dog Bowie during a vehicle stop near Macksville today, July 7. Picture, NSW Police Force Facebook

A man has been charged by police after allegedly stealing a car and dog from a Queensland family on Wednesday, July 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.