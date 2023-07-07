The Macleay Argus
Missing Gold Coast dog Bowie found safe and well near Macksville

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:50pm
Police found missing dog Bowie during a vehicle stop near Macksville today, July 7. Picture, NSW Police Force Facebook
Bowie the dog has been found safe and well near Macksville after he was allegedly stolen from a Queensland family on Wednesday, July 5.

