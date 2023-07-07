Missing Gold Coast dog Bowie found safe and well near Macksville

Bowie the dog has been found safe and well near Macksville after he was allegedly stolen from a Queensland family on Wednesday, July 5.
About 10.30am on Friday, July 7, police received information that a vehicle and dog, which had been reported as stolen from a Gold Coast address on Wednesday, were seen on Taylors Arm Road, Utungun.
A short time later, an officer attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a grey SUV on Taylors Arm Road, Congarinni.
A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries at Macksville Police Station.
The Australian Shepherd was located in the vehicle safe and well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.