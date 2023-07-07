Woman charged after investigation into unit fire in Nambucca Heads

A woman has been charged following an investigation into a unit fire at Nambucca Heads.
About 12.10pm on July 6, emergency services responded to reports of smoke coming from a unit on Bank Street, Nambucca Heads.
At the scene, police and firefighters found the unit fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.
Police from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene which was subsequently examined by specialist police.
Following inquiries, a 44-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on nearby Link Road.
She was taken to Macksville Police Station where she was charged with damage property by fire/exp $15000, and destroy or damage property.
She was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday, July 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.