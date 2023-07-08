The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Local talent shines at 2023 Kempsey Eisteddfod

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 8 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wide variety of talent was on display at the 2023 Kempsey Eisteddfod.Far left clockwise: Molly Betts, Ava Shepherd, Cassidee Fernando. Pictures by Emily Walker
A wide variety of talent was on display at the 2023 Kempsey Eisteddfod.Far left clockwise: Molly Betts, Ava Shepherd, Cassidee Fernando. Pictures by Emily Walker

The Kempsey Eisteddfod is coming to an end after a successful two weeks of showcasing local and out of town talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.