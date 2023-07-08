The Kempsey Eisteddfod is coming to an end after a successful two weeks of showcasing local and out of town talent.
The dance Eisteddfod which kicked off on Saturday, July 1 is due to come to an end on Sunday, July 9.
It came just after the speech and drama as well as the vocal and instrumental Eisteddfod which ran from Sunday, June 25 to Friday, June 30.
Children from various areas of Australia travelled to attend the Eisteddfod with local kids also taking to the stage.
"We've have people from Queensland, Armidale, Sydney, Taree [and] Port Macquarie," Kempsey Eisteddfod Society (KES) publicity officer Angela Myers said.
"So they're from all over the place but we do have some incredible talent here."
Macleay Valley local Isabelle Colquhoun excelled in multiple opens, won two championships and received the 12 years & under junior scholarship for classical ballet.
Kempsey born Cassidee Fernando won the 13 & 14 years Intermediate Jazz Solo Championship as well as the intermediate modern/lyrical solo championship.
She recently moved to Sydney for dance but has returned home this week for the dance Eisteddfod.
"I've never really missed a Kempsey Eisteddfod before," she said.
"It's just a tradition to do Kempsey Eisteddfod every year."
Other competitors who have moved from the area have also returned back for the Eisteddfod including Ms Myer's daughter Sienna.
"These kids- they kind of have to get away to get that experience but they always come home," Ms Myers said.
"It's nice to come back to your roots and they love the friends they used to dance with."
KES Committee president Matthew Morrison thanked families, competitors, spectators, volunteers and sponsors for their support during the Eisteddfod.
"I would like to again thank all our hard-working volunteers, and all committee members who have so kindly taken time out of their busy lives to help keep our local Eisteddfod running," he said.
Volunteers have been an ongoing issue for the KES committee who need more members and volunteers.
Whilst many family members of competitors often get involved during the Eisteeddfod period, Ms Myers said they need people behind the scenes and on the committee
"Most of the people [on the committee] are burnt out because they are working full time," she said.
"So it would be nice to get some support particularly for dance because it is such a big competition."
Dance is Kempsey Eisteddfod's biggest event financially and often attracts the most entrants.
Whilst the other Eisteddfod events were able to be held in the Anglican Church Hall, the only location big enough for the week of dance events was Melville High School.
"The hardest thing is venue... it's hard to do it through the school week," Ms Myers said.
"Another thing we'd really love is a nice, new venue."
