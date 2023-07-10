The Macleay Argus
Community Life: Is the Macleay on track for a creative and vibrant future?

By Kempsey Shire Council
July 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Have your say at ksc.pub/arts-plan. Picture, supplied
The Macleay's creative past, present and future have come together in a new plan, Our Creative Macleay, and the time is right to get involved.

