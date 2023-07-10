The Macleay's creative past, present and future have come together in a new plan, Our Creative Macleay, and the time is right to get involved.
In a recent survey, half the shire's residents felt that arts and cultural development should be a priority for Council. Our Creative Macleay is a practical, action-packed plan covering the role Council plays as a facilitator, finder and advocate for arts and culture in the Macleay.
Lyndal Harper, Group Manager Corporate Strategy, said it was important to get the plan right in order for Council to work effectively in what is a rapidly evolving environment.
"A strong and vibrant arts and culture scene helps to build resilient, diverse and rich communities, with a deep sense of its past, present and future," she Harper.
"People, past and place are vital components of our arts and culture vision for the Macleay, with people providing the heart and soul, the past grounding us in our heritage, and place providing us with opportunities to express our creativity as a community."
Interviews, surveys and idea hubs have been conducted with a broad cross section of community, industry specific organisations and interest groups as well as existing document reviews and analysis to help inform development of Our Creative Macleay.
"We have consulted with key members of the creative community in order to create this draft version of the plan, but it is vital that interested people continue to contribute and refine this document."
The draft Arts and Culture plan outlines eight objectives with actions to deliver each of them:
Our Creative Macleay is on exhibition at Council buildings and website until Wednesday, August 2. Have your say about whether it paints the right picture at ksc.pub/arts-plan.
