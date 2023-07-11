Joe Douglas is a name you're set to hear a lot more of.
The local man and musician has been getting attention from industry leaders since winning an artist residency in Sydney less than 12 months ago, with an album launch featuring big names just around the corner.
Despite being born in Newcastle and doing his schooling in Brisbane, Mr Douglas calls the Macleay home, spending his first five years here and holidaying at South West Rocks throughout his childhood.
"I spent the first part of my life in Kempsey. I'm Dunghutti, all [of] my family is from here," said Mr Douglas.
After many years of visiting family Mr Douglas moved back to South West Rocks with his dad when he was seventeen years old and settled in for "the last ten years or so".
In October 2022, Mr Douglas was awarded the 'Generations Scholarship' in Sydney where he spent 6 months creating music as part of an artist's residency at the Powerhouse Museum.
"That's really been a big leap frog career thing for me," he said.
"It led to a bunch of really cool opportunities...I met some people who were industry professionals, people who know all the business stuff [which has been] a real big help."
During his residency, the guitarist, vocalist and composer was thrilled to work with professional musicians; people "at their own mastery level."
Mr Douglas wrote and recently completed an album featuring Scott Owen from the Living End which is to be released soon under the stage name Joey Leigh Wagtail inspired by his totem, the Willy Wagtail bird.
Mr Douglas began learning guitar at age fourteen, encouraged and taught by his father, who he recalled "always played guitar."
He was given a music assignment in high school which he brought home to his dad for guidance.
"He taught me it and [I] learnt it real quick."
Mr Douglas' father noticed his son's natural skills on guitar and encouraged him to "pick it up" and "keep learning" and from that point on Mr Douglas said he had "one-eyed determination" to learn the instrument.
While acknowledging most humans are born to love music, Mr Douglas said he started finding his own "special meanings" out of learning and growing his musical skills.
"It's helped me through a lot of stuff," he said.
Mr Douglas says his goal of becoming a full-time professional musician feels closer than ever.
A tour has been organised off the back of the album release. During this stint Mr Douglas is set to play at Brisbane's 'Big Sound' event in September where he will also be running music workshops.
"[I'll be] teaching people how to write songs...hopefully we get people from all walks of life to do that," he said.
"I figure that's where the stories are."
Mr Douglas is currently visiting South West Rocks with his partner and young daughter and planning to move back to the area within the next six months.
"The Macleay is a breeding ground for talent here, there's so many awesome musicians and all sorts of artists around here. It's really starting to get a vibe," he said.
Mr Douglas is hoping to bring the songwriting workshops to Kempsey Shire in the near future.
"I think writing songs is really good for your soul."
