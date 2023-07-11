The Macleay Argus
Meet the locals: Joe Douglas, musician and songwriter from the Macleay making waves

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Joe Douglas' stage name Joey Leigh Wagtail is inspired by his totem, the Willy Wagtail. Picture supplied.
Joe Douglas is a name you're set to hear a lot more of.

Local News

