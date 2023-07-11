Scott Wood has given his blood and plasma for 18 years but every fortnight the Frederickton resident has to leave home at 6.50am and travel an hour to get there.
The nearest blood donor centre for many Macleay residents is either in Port Macquarie or Coffs Harbor.
It wasn't always this way in the Macleay with blood donations previously available at the Kempsey Hospital and later the Kempsey- Macleay RSL Club.
"It was easier- just a five minute drive into town" Mr Wood said.
"My neighbour doesn't donate anymore because she doesn't want to go to Port and do it."
A mobile service later was available but Australian Red Cross Lifeblood collection services closed in Kempsey in 2015 due to the changing need for blood plasma instead of red blood cell products.
There are currently no blood or plasma donation services in the Macleay Valley.
Mr Wood said that the travel doesn't bother him too much and tries to make use of the day by getting his car serviced or picking up supplies for his business.
He previously dedicated a full day off in Port Macquarie but with greater demands from his business, Mr Wood often aims to return home by lunchtime.
"If I had to go [to Port Macquarie] especially for it, I might not do it," he said.
"It shouldn't cost you money to donate.
"You drive to Port and back, it costs you $20 in fuel."
Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said that the organisation is currently in the process of reviewing it's network.
"We're not at present looking at a mobile blood service on the Mid-North Coast," she said.
"But we will communicate with the community in future should there be changes in the region."
Kempsey isn't the only regional town to not have a local blood collection centre.
Mr Wood recently travelled from his home, through central Queensland, the Northern Territory and to the northern area of Western Australia.
The only place he could donate in the three months was located in Darwin.
"That's it," he said.
"Central Queensland? Nothing. Top of WA? Nothing. Any of the smaller towns? Nothing.
"You look at where [donation centres] are and think no wonder they're struggling."
Even in towns with bigger populations like Mount Isa or Alice Springs, Mr Wood couldn't locate a donation centre.
"There needs to be more [donation centres]," he said.
"They need this blood but I understand it's a difficult thing.
"I know it's got a lot to do with logistics... and maybe that's why when you go up through that area, you just don't find it."
Blood and plasma donations are a time sensitive process.
Donations need to be tested in one of the four processing centres in Australia before being processed for donation.
The donations also have a limited shelf life with red cells lasting at most 42 days refrigerated whereas fresh frozen plasma can be used within 12 months.
Despite a lack of regional donation centres, the need for blood and plasma is ongoing with Lifeblood issuing an urgent call for donors earlier this year during cold and flu season.
Ms Harrison said that Lifeblood has had an amazing response from the community from the recent appeal but this can change quickly with cold, flu and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and high demand from hospitals.
"Despite record numbers of people donating blood and plasma, demand for blood is at its highest level in nearly a decade, and demand for plasma is the highest it's ever been," Ms Harrison said.
"Quite simply, there are more patients in hospital needing blood.
"Plasma is now also being used to treat dozens of medical conditions, as it is full of precious antibodies and proteins."
The demand for blood plasma has increased in recent years with donations able to go towards people suffering with chicken pox, immune deficiencies, and severe burns and a variety of other ailments.
The old Kempsey donation centres could only take blood but their closure led Mr Wood to start donating plasma every two weeks.
"It wasn't until it stopped in Kempsey," he said.
"The list that they give you that they use plasma for... is huge."
Mr Wood currently has contributed 49 blood donations and 164 plasma donations with no plans of stopping.
