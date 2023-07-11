The Macleay Argus
Fredo blood donor among those onors out of Sparse regional blood donation centres put onus on donors

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:21am, first published July 12 2023 - 9:00am
Frederickton resident Scott Wood travels over 30 kilometres every fortnight to donate plasma. Picture supplied.
Frederickton resident Scott Wood travels over 30 kilometres every fortnight to donate plasma. Picture supplied.

Scott Wood has given his blood and plasma for 18 years but every fortnight the Frederickton resident has to leave home at 6.50am and travel an hour to get there.

