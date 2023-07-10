Justin Guy has won his eighth Scott's Hydraulics Services Dondingalong Off-road Challenge after a dominating performance on the weekend (July 8-9).
Guy guided his pro buggy home ahead of fellow competitor Lachlan Campbell, with Kempsey Macleay Off-road Club member and Coffs Harbour racer Nathan Wills coming third overall.
The race was round four of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-road Racing Championship and consisted of five heats.
Kempsey Macleay Off-road Club president Mat Huxley was sitting on top of the NSW Off-road Championship heading into the Dondingalong Challenge after securing a powerful victory in round three.
Huxley, who had been in contention for a good class and outright result at Dondingalong, succumbed to a hose failure just before lunch on Sunday.
The mechanical issue forced him out of the running for the Dondingalong title, placing 19th overall.
"I was coming second all weekend... so it was a bit disappointing to end like that," he said.
"Justin got a flat tyre with a kilometre to go, so he was very slow getting across the finish line. If I was still right behind him like I had been all weekend, it would've been a different story."
The loss now puts Huxley in second position in the NSW Off-road Championship, just seven points behind Nathan Wills who also won the Kings of Kempsey Extreme 4WD class.
The locals shined in their individual classes, including Riley Wilson who came first in class three, Gordon Scott who came second in pro class and Derek Seam who came third in pro class.
Meanwhile, locals Richard Wilton came first in class two, followed by Todd Wilson who came second.
Huxley said it was a great weekend of racing.
"The track conditions were perfect, we had really good dirt and everything ran smoothly. " he said.
"A big thank you goes out to all our sponsors and volunteers who helped out on the day. The volunteers all did such a great job."
Round five of the NSW Off-road Championship will be held in the Hunter Valley during the Milbrodale Mountain Classic on August 6.
Huxley will be looking to get back on track and reclaim his number one position in the championship.
"It's normally a really good turnout with strong competition," he said. "My best result has been second outright, so if I can come somewhere around there again, I will be pretty happy."
