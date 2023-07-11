Training for the newest batch of Rescue Water Craft (RWC) operators took place at South West Rocks over the weekend, getting local lifesavers confident using jetskis in an emergency.
Lifesavers working with RWC in the Support Operations Team are learning to utilise the craft for water safety at events, rostered patrols and in emergency call-outs.
The calm conditions at 'the Wedge' on Sunday July 9, despite being described by participants as 'pond-like', made for a productive day of rescue training.
South West Rocks' Surf Life Saving Club members Peter Brannelly, Erin Cook and Brienna Elford were joined by Matt Worrall from the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club.
All operators are expected to practice skills in a variety of conditions and are hopeful for some waves for the upcoming session at Port Macquarie this weekend.
South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club Director, Brienna Elford, says the Support Operations Team is an important aspect of emergency response for volunteer surf lifesavers.
"[It's] something I've wanted to become a part of to continue to enhance and grow my skills," Ms Elford said.
"The jetskis are an integral part of the support ops as the craft are able to manoeuvre into areas where IRBs can't go and are the preferred method of rescue in larger swells."
As a recognised emergency service, Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast has a highly skilled Support Operations Team consisting of Duty Officers, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drone operators, alongside the RWC or Jetski operators.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.