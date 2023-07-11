The Macleay Argus
Local lifesavers trained in Rescue Water Craft at South West Rocks

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 11:00am
Calm conditions for jetski operation training at South West Rocks over the weekend. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Training for the newest batch of Rescue Water Craft (RWC) operators took place at South West Rocks over the weekend, getting local lifesavers confident using jetskis in an emergency.

