The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Kempsey Saints defeated by Port United in Zone Premier League

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Saint's Evan Clarke and Port United's Chester Wade battle for the ball. Picture by Emily Walker
Kempsey Saint's Evan Clarke and Port United's Chester Wade battle for the ball. Picture by Emily Walker

It was a downhill battle from the beginning for the Kempsey Saints in their game against Port United over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.