The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey Cannonballs defeat Hastings Valley Vikings in Mid North Coast Rugby Union

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:12am, first published July 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Mid North Coast Rugby Union season closing in on its finals series, the Kempsey Cannonballs host Port Pirates this weekend in a match which could decide second spot on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.