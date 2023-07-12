Grass fires, car accidents and pursuits have been keeping Kempsey police busy this week.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nichols, who usually does the weekly police report, is currently away.
Instead, Acting Inspector Nicole Ward spoke to Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker to discuss the incidents police have attended in the week ending July 12.
Police attended to a number of grass fires in the South and West Kempsey areas over the weekend (July 8-9).
No persons or property were damaged by these fires however officers also attended an abandoned house fire on Eric Kennedy Street, West Kempsey.
The house has been burnt in the past but no one was injured from the incident.
Acting Inspector Ward encouraged people to report suspicious behaviour or small fires in the community.
"Just generally we want to put that warning out because it is drying out," she said.
"You're better off to [report it] then finding out something really took off."
A 36-year-old Kempsey man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested by police after engaging in a pursuit by officers into bush land.
Police spotted the man driving a motorbike and engaged in a pursuit on Macquarie Street, South Kempsey at 9.10pm on Thursday, July 6.
The pursuit came to an end when the man drove into bush land near Gowings Hill Road, abandoning his motorbike and travelling on foot before being arrested by police.
The man allegedly threw a samurai sword into the bush whilst running and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
He was charged with a number of offences including driving whilst disqualified, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving dangerous speeds, prohibited drug possession, and resisting arrest.
The man is also facing charges in relation to a domestic violence incident from June, failure to appear in court and entering a boat without consent of the owner in April.
He was refused bail by police and is due to appear in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, July 13.
Police and ambulance attended a two vehicle car collision on Dungay Creek Road, Yessabah at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 11.
A Hyundai i30 travelling south on a bend collided with a north-bound Nissan patrol with the Nissan landing on its side.
The 61-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for observation and assessment.
He was later found to be with minimal injuries.
The 23-year-old driver of the Nissan and a female infant were also attended to by ambulance crews before being taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for assessment.
They were both discharged on the same day.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision but drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor.
Police received reports that 37-year-old man breached his apprehended violence order (AVO) against a 35-year-old woman in the late hours of Friday, July 7.
The Kempsey man had allegedly drank alcohol within 12 hours of approaching or being in the company of the woman and had threatened to hurt her, breaching the conditions of his AVO.
Police located the man a short time later and he was arrested at 12.30am on Saturday, July 8.
He was refused bail by police and is due to appear in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, July 13.
Police stopped a 58-year-old male driver for a random breath test at 10am on Friday July 7.
The Kundabung man tested positive and was taken to the police station for a secondary breath test.
He tested positive again and was issued with an infringement notice for a low range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Police want to remind drivers to stay safe and that there is always a chance of being stopped by police for a random breath test.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.