Low-cost airline Bonza has cut its Port Macquarie to Sunshine Coast flights after lack of demand.
But the future is looking bright for the Port Macquarie to Melbourne route, which as a strong performer, will welcome a new service each week.
An open letter to customers, penned by the airline's chief commercial officer Carly Povey, outlined upcoming changes in order to "earn the respect of Aussie travellers".
The letter revealed that five routes will be removed from the airline's initial route map, while other routes will have their frequencies reduced.
The routes to go are Sunshine Coast to Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast to Coffs Harbour, Sunshine Coast to Tamworth, Cairns to Mackay and Toowoomba Wellcamp to Whitsunday Coast.
Three of the strong performing routes - Sunshine Coast to Albury, Sunshine Coast to Melbourne (Avalon), plus Melbourne to Port Macquarie - will welcome an additional flight each week.
"We've been compelled to take out five routes where there isn't sustainable demand at present," Ms Povey said.
"Twenty two routes remain and where there is very strong demand, we're also starting to add in additional flights which is very positive this early on in Bonza's journey."
Customers booked on routes impacted from August 1 to October 28 will be contacted via SMS and will automatically receive a full refund or alternate flights with Bonza, depending on their scenario.
Ms Povey pledged the changes were focused on setting Bonza up for the long-term so Australians can enjoy more competition in the skies for years to come.
Bonza's inaugural flight from the Sunshine Coast to Port Macquarie touched down in April to a fanfare welcome.
The much-anticipated Melbourne service was the next to arrive.
Bonza launched twice weekly direct flights in early May to Port Macquarie from its second base at Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine).
The Port Macquarie-Melbourne flights have continued to be popular ever since.
The low-cost carrier has seen more than 330,000 people across the country book with them.
By stabilising reliability, Ms Povey says the airline will then move forward with growth plans.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
